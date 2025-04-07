Part 1 is here . In Part 2, the primary focus is on how Transcriber B has organized her thinking around the multiple layers of the Covid psy-op. Also I asked her about notable interviews and to share other collectors of important information. I intend for this post to be a great resource for those who want to organize their Covid thinking.

“Transcriber B might be the most important ‘Covid writer’ of us all ... because she is preserving the transcripts that will tell the true and human story of our tragic times. That is, she might make it possible for future historians to get this story right.” ~ Bill Rice, Jr.

Is there one video that you recently transcribed that you feel needs to be heard/read by people who might not understand what happened during the Covid era?

I cannot point to one video, since “what happened” has multiple layers. However, I could boil it down for you to 4 layers and 5 videos:

Layer 1: “The evolving big picture of official and institutional policies…”

Firstly the evolving big picture of official and institutional policies and the actors within them that had to do with the gain-of-function origin of Covid and of international health, vaccination policy, and specifically, official Covid policies. Some of those policies have roots going back decades. Add to this fraud and other crimes. Much has come to light since 2020 and more undoubtedly will come to light, but to date, if I had to choose one video, one very brief video, on the big picture of what happened with Covid on this physical and institutional level, I would most highly recommend is this one:

Yale U Epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch’s Delaware Talk on “Three Years to Flatten the Earth.” | SOURCE VIDEO: “Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD”

Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance | Posted March 15, 2023

| TRANSCRIPT |

Layer 2: “A systemic attack on human freedom…”

Secondly, at a more conceptual level, “what happened with Covid” amounts to a systemic attack on human freedom. In my view, the video I’ve transcribed to date that best spells out this attack, with reference to specific freedoms as specified in the US Bill of Rights, is:

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Special Message for Health Freedom Ireland Conference, 2022 | SOURCE VIDEO: “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Gives A Strong Message To Ireland,” Yellow Vest Ireland | Posted August 12, 2022

| TRANSCRIPT |

Layer 3: “An unprecedentedly sophisticated world-wide psy-op aimed at getting injections into arms…”

Thirdly, what launched in March of 2020 was an unprecedentedly sophisticated world-wide psy-op aimed at getting injections into arms, and the experience of that at the personal, individual level is as essential to comprehend as anything else about the Covid era. It is difficult choose among so many and varied and utterly heartbreaking testimonies. My List of Transcriptions includes a number of transcripts in each of the following 3 broad categories:

PART I: FIRST, “SCARE THE BEJEEZUS OUT OF PEOPLE”

Lockdowns | Constant Testing | Quarantines | Masking | Censorship and Other Suppression of Early Treatment | The Killing Hospital Covid Protocols | Mass Formation Psychosis.

PART II. LAUNCH, PUSH & MANDATE THE JABS

Jab Mandates | Protests | Religious and medical exemptions denied.

PART III. THE JABS ARE KILLING AND INJURING LARGE NUMBERS OF PEOPLE, BUT JUGGERNAUT ON!

Jab Deaths and Injuries | Early in the Roll Out | Heavy Pressure to Take Jabs and to Not Criticize Nor Question in Any Way | Censorship of the Bereaved and of the Injured | Censorship of Health Care Professionals and Experts | Jab Deaths and Injuries | Later in the Roll Out | Medical Gaslighting | Scientific Gaslighting |

If I could select for a future historian a single video to best exemplify the experience of living under the psy-op, it would be this one:

Stephanie Foster Testifies About Her Jab Injuries and Her Mother’s Death in Shoppers Drug Mart | SOURCE VIDEO: “NCI Saskatoon Day 2 —Stephanie Foster” NCI (Volunteer Team) | Posted April 28, 2023 [filmed April 21, 2023] | TRANSCRIPT | Stephanie Foster on Day 2 of the National Citizens Inquiry hearing in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

And, in my view, the most articulate testimony about the experience of someone who did not fall for the psy-op is this one:

Dr. Brody on media lies, COVID shots and how the pandemic has affected careers and relationships.

Layer 4: “The spiritual layer of experience…”

Fourthly, there’s the spiritual layer of experience. While I do believe that we are in a kind of spiritual battle, and I think it’s both valid and important to show that many people also see it this way, I have not transcribed more than a handful of videos that delve into spiritual ideas and religious beliefs since, more often than not, this would venture into sticky wickets of theology wrapped around the axle with smorgasbords and, ye verily, whole zoos of fervently believed assertions that conflict with cavalcades of different fervently believed assertions. Yep, that was an intentionally horrible run-on sentence.

But I would point to one video in this category, one that I transcribed early on, and in which I think people of a wide variety of religious backgrounds and spiritual inclinations may find of value towards comprehending what happened in the Covid era and also, how many people who did not fall for the psy-op perceived what had befallen them:

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Schools Israeli Rabbinic court ‘So wake up! This is World War III’ | Source video: Dr. Zelenko Schools Israeli Rabbinic court |

Posted August 4, 2021 | TRANSCRIPT |

Do you know any other people who are doing similar valuable work?

“Similar valuable work” — well, different people might mean very different things by that. Most narrowly defined, putting my primary focus on making transcripts of counter-narrative English language video on my own initiative, I do not know but I suspect that I may be alone. I note that transcripts do get made here and there, but of course, transcribing is tedious and time-consuming work, hardly glamorous, and when commissioned from a professional it can be expensive. AI-generated transcripts are becoming more common (many are generated automatically and for free on YouTube and Substack, for example), however these AI transcripts generally have some splatterings of rubbish in them and do not identify the speakers. Neither do they offer context or notes.

In the broader sense of “similar valuable work” being to gather and organize various kinds of information that might be useful for citizens, scientists, historians and other researchers, I could go on mentioning efforts from all over the world and until the sun comes up on every part of it. That’s not to mention all the books! But OK, I will mention the first two counter-narrative books rich with documentation that caught my eye:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI

and

Towards a fuller answer to your question, I’ll suffice to mention, and in a bit of a jumble, the first few research and reporting efforts that I found most helpful as I was getting started. I am leaving out so much reporting, papers, conferences — oceans, galaxies.

Finally, I find it fascinating and impressive to see some of the research niches various individuals have taken it upon themselves to work on. Just four examples:

Albert Benavides (aka Welcome the Eagle) uses his specialized skills as a medical billing coder to build “dashboards” for death and injury data, and also to identify throttling and fraud on the part of the health authorities in releasing reports.

The Covid Librarian has been building a bibliography at “Coroniverse.”

Laura Kasner has been gathering pictures, video and other information about the the anomalous fibrinaloid “clots” that embalmers in a number of countries began reporting in 2022. Her Substack is “Clotastrophe.”

Jeff Childers , who has a large following at the ☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠 Substack, just announced — April 5, 2025 — that the “C & C” volunteers have launched a website , which he describes as “ a one-stop shop for searching covid-related documents of all kinds, including Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, legal court case filings, public database findings, and other materials. It’s a critical part of our long-term plan to achieve covid accountability.” Sounds promising!

Have you ever had any response from any of the people you’ve transcribed?

Yes, some have emailed me with kind words. Dr. Chris Shoemaker, among others, has been especially supportive. Oftentimes, however, I doubt that the person whose words I transcribed knows about the transcript because many times their videos were taken down from YouTube or FaceBook but saved to sites such as Bitchute, Odysee or Rumble, by someone else… and then someone else again, almost always by people using using pseudonyms, in an effort to avoid the censor… So I don't always have a way of finding the speaker to let them to know about the transcript. My contact info is easy to find so if anyone wants to write to me with a comment, or a correction, or whatever, they can do so. However, I don't expect a response to any given transcript; I never have. These are for researchers in the future, perhaps the far future, for researchers who are now small children, or not even born yet. More importantly, right now, I don't propose to distract the people who are speaking out about deaths and injuries and human rights, their work is very important, and I simply do what I can and I hold them all in my heart.

In addition to transcribing important videos, I love that you sometimes take “Time Out” for superb collections of themed memes, just as other fine meme-collectors on Substack do. In honour of the 5 year anniversary of Covid Madness, can you select 5 great memes for us to end this Q&A because boy, do we all need a laugh…

Yes, there’s 5 sets of 3 memes in this post:

Is there anything you want to say in conclusion?

I would really underline, floodlight, and shake a tambourine at the fact that this is not by any means an exhaustive list. And in time I expect to see many more people enter the fray. I expect that this “plandemic” and its roots will be researched, combed over again and again, and variously reinterpreted, for centuries.

Transcriber B: I speak for many when I say we cannot thank you enough for this most important work you are doing ~ WTFU/Sane Franciscan

Share

Leave a comment