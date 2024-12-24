Hi friends, here. It’s been another long year of working on multiple projects and something had to give. I worked with Arjun on his documentary for over 1.5 years and it was a good learning experience for both of us. I particularly enjoyed meeting a small subset of We the People when we shot more than 60 on-the-street interviews asking what they thought of the Government fulfilling its mission. I also learned a fair bit about U.S. Government from Arjun himself, since it’s a subject that he is hugely passionate about. He and I decided to go our separate ways this Summer and he will be finishing the project by himself. He has already posted a lot of the content we created together, and is adding his own commentary from the interviews we filmed. I wish Arjun all the best with completion. In the meantime, WTFU is not swaying in its mission to Wake The Folk Up!
Please enjoy this video I made for the anniversary of 9-11 which was first published on Sane Francisco and sets the tone for other pieces that will show up here.
What makes this even funner is listening to this on 1.5X.
The relentless rapid fire facts that destroy the myth have a cartoonish mocking quality that way.
Great job on the video! Looking back on your posts that I missed. I swear, I’m not stalking you. 😂