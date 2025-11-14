I started watching this and kept stopping to screen-record segments of it, and then decided it was all just too good: the whole video needs to be watched and shared with friends and family.

Gavin de Becker (and by the way, this is the first time I’ve heard of him) drops a ton of facts in this JRE episode. Of course, most of us — having lived through 5+ years of Covid deceptions, vaccine lies, and numerous other “conspiracy theories”— are already aware of most of them. But I learned a lot from this episode.

Topics Covered with Time Stamps

0:08 - Introduction and Joe Rogan Podcast Start

0:39 - Discussion on CIA Operations like Paperclip and MK Ultra

1:01 - Deep Dive into Project Gladio and Post-WWII CIA Terrorism in Europe

3:56 - Lack of Oversight in Governments and the Need for Public Skepticism

6:32 - Smith-Mundt Act and Legalized Propaganda on US Citizens

7:13 - Project Mockingbird and CIA Influence on Journalists

8:17 - Saudi Arabia’s Misuse of Twitter for Propaganda (2018-2019)

9:11 - National Narratives and Population Control Through Stories and Religion

10:07 - Government vs. Church During COVID Lockdowns

11:44 - Intentional Division and Control Through COVID Restrictions

13:03 - Event 201 and Pre-Pandemic Planning for Information Control

14:35 - Incentives Driving Human Behavior Without Conspiracies

15:31 - Tyranny as the Natural Human Order in History

16:35 - Challenges for Regular People Accepting Conspiracies

18:00 - Ad Break: AG1 Health Drink Promotion

20:08 - AIDS Crisis, AZT Overdosing, and Symptoms Mimicking the Disease

21:02 - House of Numbers Documentary on HIV/AIDS Myths

22:03 - Peter Duesberg’s Theory on AIDS and Drug Use

24:22 - Population Reduction Themes in Health Narratives

26:02 - Backlash from Hosting Duesberg on the Podcast

27:01 - AZT as Failed Chemotherapy and Its Deadly Effects

28:15 - Questions on AIDS Spread to Heterosexual Community

29:03 - Story of Adopted Romanian Baby and AZT Withdrawal

30:39 - Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis and Sudden Deaths in Youth

32:10 - Internet as Both a Tool for Truth and Government Control

33:04 - Discovering Duesberg via Spin Magazine Article

35:43 - Inconvenient Study Documentary on Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Kids

36:43 - Institute of Medicine’s Debunking Tactics on Vaccines and Autism

39:04 - Agent Orange Cover-Up and “More Studies Needed” Strategy

41:03 - Gulf War Syndrome and Similar Debunkings

42:38 - Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder Asbestos Scandal

44:05 - SIDS Correlation with Multiple Vaccines

45:59 - Tetanus Vaccine Risks and Alternatives

47:00 - Polio Myths, Asymptomatic Cases, and Vaccine-Induced Paralysis

49:24 - Assessing Vaccine Risks vs. Disease Likelihood

51:04 - Modern Vaccine Ingredients Like Gelatin, Fetal DNA, and Mercury

53:31 - SV40 Virus in Polio and COVID Vaccines

55:00 - Athlete Sudden Deaths Post-Vaccination

57:01 - Mercury in Vaccines and Brain Accumulation

59:22 - DDT Poisoning and Historical Polio Outbreaks

1:01:05 - BCG Vaccine for Tuberculosis as a Positive Example

1:02:56 - Measles Death Rates and Zero Modern Fatalities

1:04:59 - Joint Decision-Making on Vaccines with Parents

1:06:33 - Ancient Vaccine Ingredients vs. Modern Ones

1:08:30 - Potassium Chloride and Other Toxic Vaccine Components

1:10:08 - Reasons for Adjuvants Like Mercury in Vaccines

1:12:09 - No Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Health Studies by Government

1:13:43 - Fauci’s Pardon and Lying About Studies

1:15:05 - Dealing with Corruption Through Humor and Relationships

1:16:56 - Amish Autism Rates and Vaccine Links

1:18:02 - Personal COVID Experiences and Skepticism

1:19:45 - Family COVID Recovery Without Vaccines

1:21:05 - Social Ostracism and Media Lies During COVID

1:22:15 - Horse Dewormer (Ivermectin) Propaganda

1:23:20 - Emergency Use Authorization Blocking Alternatives

1:24:05 - Forbidden Facts Book for Persuading Skeptics

1:25:27 - Kissinger Report on Population Reduction

1:26:55 - Wannsee Conference and Human Capacity for Evil

1:28:01 - Pharma Company Fines and Criminality (Pfizer, J&J, etc.)

1:30:05 - Wars as Planned for Control and Wealth

1:31:22 - Vioxx Deaths and Pharma Profits

1:33:13 - Merck MMR Vaccine Fraud with Rabbit Blood

1:35:03 - Eli Lilly Zyprexa Lawsuits and Sudden Death Side Effects

1:36:13 - Pharma Fines Totaling $62 Billion Over 31 Years

1:37:25 - Ethyl vs. Methyl Mercury Myths

1:39:01 - Questions to Ask Pediatricians About Vaccines

1:40:27 - Kissinger Report on Reducing Populations in Specific Countries

1:42:43 - Forced Sterilizations and HCG in Vaccines

1:44:12 - COVID Vaccine Reducing Sperm Count

1:46:50 - Nuclear Power and Weapons Proliferation in Poor Countries

1:48:04 - Institute of Medicine Transcripts on Autism Debunking

1:50:02 - Word Games and Confusion in IOM Meetings

1:52:03 - Rejecting Evidence from Barbara Loe Fisher

1:54:01 - IOM’s “Inadequate to Accept or Reject” Conclusion

1:56:04 - Optimism in Skepticism and Relationships Post-COVID

1:57:43 - Intentional Virus Release and Gain-of-Function Research

1:59:28 - Lyme Disease and Bioweapons Experiments on Plum Island

2:01:00 - Bioweapons Labs and Ethnic Targeting

2:02:39 - Empires’ Decay and Military Bases

2:04:17 - Zelensky’s Rise as a Constructed Figure

2:06:35 - Ukraine War as Proxy Conflict

2:08:42 - Mpox (Monkeypox) Vaccine Push and Name Change

2:10:42 - Decay in Cities Like San Francisco

2:12:30 - Personal Optimism from COVID: New Relationships and Moves

2:14:48 - Media Corruption and Pharma Funding

2:16:03 - No Penalties for Pharma Executives

2:17:56 - Smallpox Vaccine Risks and Mpox Reuse

2:19:02 - 1984 Book Sales Surge Post-COVID

2:20:10 - Stopping COVID Shots for Infants

2:21:41 - Company Relocation to Texas for Freedom

2:23:07 - Elevated D-Dimer in Vaccinated Applicants

2:25:02 - Progress on Fluoride, Food, and mRNA Research

2:26:24 - Media Bias Against RFK Jr.

2:27:30 - Book Plug: Forbidden Facts

2:29:30 - Closing and Appreciation

He is relentless and he does it so well. Which is why, if you can get someone to click on and watch the first 5 minutes, they may well watch the whole thing.

Hope to come back to this post and write out key portions of dialogue, or even make videos out of parts of it. But felt the need to share right away!

Please do share your thoughts in the comments.

Leave a comment

Buy Me A Coffee

Share