Lyrics
There's an office and a building and a person and a chair
And you paid for it all though you may be unaware
You paid for the paper
You paid for the phone
You paid for everything they need to deny you what you're owed
There ain't no you in United Health
There ain't no me in the company
They know us in the private trust
There's hardly humans in humanity
Now that procedure that you're needing ain't the cost effective route
And only 2% of people ever win a dispute
So if you get sick, pray to God for help
Cuz your doctors got to pray to United Health
Way back in 70 and 7, Mr Richard T. Burke
Started buying HMOs putting federal grants to work
Made 50 billion buckaroos last year
The Warren Buffet of Health
The Jeff Bezos of fear
Now CEO's come and go and one just went
The ingredients you got bake the cake you get
But if you get sick, cross your fingers for luck
Cuz old Richard T Burke ain’t giving a [ __ ]
Commoditized health, monopolized fraud
“Here's the doctors we own and the research we bought”
They own the pharmacies and a lot of the meds
They should start buying graves to sell us when we're all dead
There ain't no you in United Health
There ain't no me in the company
They know us in the private trust
There's hardly humans in humanity
There's hardly humans in humanity
This musician really says it all, doesn’t he?
Wake The Folk Up is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
FANTASTIC!