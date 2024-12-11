There's an office and a building and a person and a chair

And you paid for it all though you may be unaware

You paid for the paper

You paid for the phone

You paid for everything they need to deny you what you're owed

There ain't no you in United Health

There ain't no me in the company

They know us in the private trust

There's hardly humans in humanity

Now that procedure that you're needing ain't the cost effective route

And only 2% of people ever win a dispute

So if you get sick, pray to God for help

Cuz your doctors got to pray to United Health

Way back in 70 and 7, Mr Richard T. Burke

Started buying HMOs putting federal grants to work

Made 50 billion buckaroos last year

The Warren Buffet of Health

The Jeff Bezos of fear

Now CEO's come and go and one just went

The ingredients you got bake the cake you get

But if you get sick, cross your fingers for luck

Cuz old Richard T Burke ain’t giving a [ __ ]

Commoditized health, monopolized fraud

“Here's the doctors we own and the research we bought”

They own the pharmacies and a lot of the meds

They should start buying graves to sell us when we're all dead

There ain't no you in United Health

There ain't no me in the company

They know us in the private trust

There's hardly humans in humanity

There's hardly humans in humanity