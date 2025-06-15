"No Kings" Should Have Been Called "No Oligarchs"
Pye in the sky or are his perceptions rooted in reality?
From FB friend, Pye Ian, whose analysis resonates deeply:
My 9-minute rant on RT overseas from Noon today regarding LA (and imminently, other cities') riots, Trump-As-Distraction-From-Those-Running-Things, and wider occultist elite plans.
People have already forgotten how atrocious was the Kamala-fronted Oligarchic Dictatorship. Yep, presidents are just flunkies for the ruling oligarchs, who stay behind the curtains while the actors on a loan who front for them and act as their enforcers change from Republican to Democrat back to Republican,....
Good points raised. People are seeing Trump as a fighter for the people (somewhat understandable after they tried to prosecute him for baseless things, tried to kill him, and what we think is "the other side" were responsible for the horrific covid shot mandates).
But he's either part of or being used by the technocrats who want to put us all in digital prisons. If done in the name of carbon credits or vax passports, all of Trump's base would be refusing to get the REAL ID and warning about digital control ... But when done in the name of public safety / border and election security (all worthwhile goals), more on the right are accepting the digital leash - even wanting it.
The Last American Vagabond folks have been warning about the coming technocracy, they weren't fooled by the official narrative of the left, at all, but they also (wisely), never trusted Trump ...
About the question of why now are there so many ICE raids, it's true that millions upon millions were brought here, not with either our nor their best interests in mind. But migrants are still human beings .. it's one thing to send people who came illegally back to their home countries, but now some people are being disappeared into literal concentration camps - something I never thought would happen.
( I wrote this about how both narratives of the ICE / migrant situation are false ~ https://anotherbetrayedliberal.substack.com/p/two-narrow-narratives-of-the-anti )
