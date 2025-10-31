MPX-VOX presents…

Humans are very powerful beings who have been harnessed by the Roman Empire and its reincarnations for 2,000 years. Imagine how many generations that means… The damage done to humanity by these globalist Empire builders has been colossal and is increasing, particularly as it has control over the Committee of 300, the Club of Rome, Bilderberg, Le Cercle, and many other official organizations, institutes and agencies. They have convinced the United Nations, the World Economic Forum and every government in the world to view human beings as an infection to be eradicated. Eugenics is a totalitarian tool which has been used repeatedly to cull our species. The enemy is not a country.

It is not a religion.

It is a hierarchical, clandestine, totalitarian Empire which operates over and above politics and beliefs. It is the true enemy of the entire human race. Re-educating almost 8 billion people is an enormous task. However this work must be done before the impetus to disempower the Black Nobility can begin.

How This Video Came To Be

The Image

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, sometime in 2020, I was struck by an image a fellow truth-seeking friend had used for his FB cover photo. It portrayed a well-known literary character transformed into a potent metaphor for the modern “human condition.” The illustration contributed to my rather sudden “waking up.”

Ironically (given my opening sentence), the image also contained words, or should I say, names. Names that are ubiquitous. Names that have become part of our vernacular. Names which generally conjure positive connotations in the minds of most people.

(Oh, the joys of a limitless PR budget…)

I’d already used said image in a video I’d made in 2021, but it appeared in that piece for only a few seconds. I knew I wanted to feature it somehow. About two years ago, I searched for the artist who’d created it to ask if I could obtain a higher resolution version and a colleague of hers kindly emailed it to me.

The Words

I’d been looking for the right text to go with it ever since, thinking that at some point, I would make another video for The Voice of Micropixie series.

Last year I read a post written by

, which aims to answer the question most

conspiracy theorists

inquirers frequently get asked:

“But who are they?”

Going over that piece again in January of this year, and reading other articles on her Substack, Uncensored, I realized Frances had written the text I needed for the image. I just had to stitch a few paragraphs together.

Apart from her articles, I have also listened to numerous interviews with Frances Leader on the Black Nobility (all links are below but this one is my favourite), and find her thesis to be compelling. However, the hands are hidden for obvious reasons, and there is still much to learn about those who seek to control/own us. My larger point is, the spirit of her words resonate with me even if I am not sure about the name(s) of those who create human shields of us.

Incidentally, Frances happened to write about exactly that today:

The Music

I couldn’t have picked a better song from my catalogue for the soundtrack; this might be the MPX song with the most sinister vibes! And some of the original lyrics happen to work so well for this “Fran x 2” collaboration. You can hear the original song, NPD (which stands for Narcissistic Personality Disorder) here:

“Humans Are Very Powerful Beings”

Why do I keep repeating those five words in my video? Well, this paragraph from Frances’ interview with

of the

explains my optimism despite the all-encroaching control of the “they/them”:

Hope in Human Creativity: Despite the bleak picture, Frances is optimistic. She scoffs at Yuval Harari’s claim that “useless eaters” will be pacified with drugs and games. As an activist who’s scraped by, she knows humans are inventive under pressure. I agree, noting my community’s growing chatter about self-sufficiency—knowing farmers, focusing on health, and rebuilding local ties. The antidote to globalism is localism, but I lament how online life has eroded real-world communities. Frances, now an elder, sees it as our role to study and strategize while younger generations focus on survival.

Links

And Now For Something Completely Different

It’s vital to share information but it is also depressing and exhausting to be constantly looking at all the ways humanity has been duped and disempowered. Since 2020, I have found myself immersed in learning about deceptions and other dastardly deeds, and I’m now making a concerted effort to return to work that brings light to my soul. Thus, this video coincides with the launch of my new musical Substack — One Little Alien — where I will share many creations, old and new! So please join me there if you like the sound of the sonic me. No doubt I will still refer to the state of our world, as I did even before 2020. What is funny is that many of my lyrics already alluded to what was happening, ie. the injustices and cruelty, without my even knowing that life on our planet had been designed that way.

Reiteration For Those Who Missed it!

1) “Humans are very powerful beings.”

2) “The antidote to globalism is localism.”

Both statements connect to me as an artist and as a collector of Sane folk IRL and online.

