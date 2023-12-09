Wake The Folk Up

Wake The Folk Up

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Wake The Folk Up

Putting the spotlight on some major deceptions and truths of our world

People

WTFU

@wtfu
Wake The Folk Up

Sane Franciscan

@sanefranciscan
An artist and a collector-connector of Sane folk since March 2020.
© 2025 We The People
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture