An Interview with Transcriber B (Part 1)
A Q&A session with the prolific Substacker who, since 2021, has diligently been transcribing Covid-related videos which might otherwise get deleted or…
Mar 9
•
Sane Franciscan
and
WTFU
29
Wake The Folk Up
An Interview with Transcriber B (Part 1)
30
December 2024
An update plus 9/11: A Conspiracy Theory by James Corbett
Featuring The Voice of Micropixie
Dec 24, 2024
•
WTFU
and
Sane Franciscan
4
Wake The Folk Up
An update plus 9/11: A Conspiracy Theory by James Corbett
9
Jesse Welles: United Health
We are lovers of truth wrapped in music
Dec 11, 2024
•
WTFU
8
Wake The Folk Up
Jesse Welles: United Health
2
November 2024
An Update from the WTFU Substack
Dear friends and supporters,
Nov 22, 2024
•
WTFU
1
Wake The Folk Up
An Update from the WTFU Substack
June 2024
Introducing 'Wake The Folk Up': A Common Sense Documentary Film
And our Substack, where you can receive updates about its progress, learn about the filmmakers, see all the great supplemental content and full…
Jun 25, 2024
•
WTFU
,
Arjun
, and
Sane Franciscan
8
Wake The Folk Up
Introducing 'Wake The Folk Up': A Common Sense Documentary Film
WTFU | The Um Trailer
Our first trailer for the documentary film, Wake The Folk Up
Jun 19, 2024
•
WTFU
,
Sane Franciscan
, and
Arjun
14
Wake The Folk Up
WTFU | The Um Trailer
9
December 2023
Hey People, we need to Wake The Folk Up!
Please sign up here if you want to WTFU
Dec 9, 2023
•
WTFU
2
Wake The Folk Up
Hey People, we need to Wake The Folk Up!
